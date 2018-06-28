Greenfield Night at the Paints

City manager Todd Wilkin will throw out the first pitch when Greenfield Night at the Chillicothe Paints is held Thursday, July 5 in Chillicothe.

Tickets are on sale now. They are $15 each and include a game ticket with seating on the patio deck along the third baseline, one trip through a buffet meal line, and a raffle ticket for prizes. It will also be Thirsty Thursday at the Paints, when all draft beers are $1.

The event is sponsored by G3 (Grow Greater Greenfield), which receives a small portion of Greenfield ticket sales for the game, but hopes to make more money off a raffle whose winner will be announced near the end of the game.

“It’s more to promote the community, have some fellowship, and give us an opportunity to share all that G3 is doing,” said Shari Royse-Bellar, a G3 member.

The G3 raffle, separate from the raffle that comes with the game tickets, includes a one-night stay at the Quality Inn in Chillicothe, four tickets to the “Tecumseh” outdoor drama, four Paints tickets, and dinner at the Pour House in Chillicothe. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

Tickets for the game and raffle are available at Greenfield Uhaul, Greenfield Subway, Gallery and Storage, Justin McNeal Insurance Agency and from any G3 member.

Royse-Bellar said proceeds from the raffle will be put back into the revitalization of downtown Greenfield.

Gates for the game open, and the buffet starts, at 6:05 p.m. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. The buffet will be closed by the second inning.

The Chillicothe Paints, a minor league baseball team, play at the V.A. Memorial Stadium located at 17273 SR 104 just outside of Chillicothe.

“Let’s celebrate an evening of community and summer fun,” said G3 President Merleen Van Dyke.

G3 is an informal organization dedicated to improving life in and around Greenfield.

