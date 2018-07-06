Cadet program begins at McClain in fall

A special meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School Board on Thursday saw the hiring of a McClain alumnus to head up a Junior ROTC Cadet program at the high school, and the hiring of an elementary assistant principal.

Board members convened the special meeting, soon after going into executive session for the purpose of considering the “employment, dismissal or compensation of a public employee” before reconvening to vote on the matters.

One of those votes was to hire McClain alumnus John Wilson, who will lead a Junior ROTC Cadet program at the high school that will begin in the fall. Wilson is a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and director of the Junior ROTC Cadet program at Paint Valley.

Wilson spoke to the board of education more than two years ago, providing information about the Paint Valley cadet program and what it could bring to McClain.

At that meeting Wilson said that the overall mission of the program was not about getting students to sign up for the military, but more about the experience of the program and serving the community and the country. He said that most of his students go on to college versus the small percentage that actually go on to military service.

Also decided was the hiring of current Greenfield Elementary teacher Lindsay McNeal as assistant principal of Greenfield Elementary.

Wills said that with the fifth grade students being in Greenfield instead of going to Rainsboro or Buckskin, there are now more than 500 students at the elementary.

“With the additional students and staff we felt it was important to add an additional principal,” Wills said.

Also approved by the board was the hiring of Margaret Dettwiller for high school science, and the resignation of elementary teacher Tara Garman.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education is scheduled for July 16 at 7 p.m. in the central office boardroom. The meetings are open to the public.

Board hires Greenfield Elementary assistant principal