Justin Harsha says he’ll run for mayor of Hillsboro next year

Justin Harsha, a Hillsboro city councilman and local business owner, will run for mayor in 2019.

Harsha confirmed Monday that he plans to seek the office and will make an announcement later in the week.

“I’ve been telling people I’ll be running,” he said. “It’s no secret anymore.”

Harsha said he has not taken out petitions yet, but has informed the Republican Party of his intentions.

On council, Harsha serves as Finance Committee chairman and council president pro tempore. He also runs his family’s business, Harsha Monument Company.

The councilman said his family’s history in business and politics here make him a good candidate for the seat. His father, Sandy, served as a city councilman, president of council and mayor, as well as in other public service roles.

“I got an inside look at how things went up there in the administration, so I’m well aware of what goes on,” Harsha said. “With being on council, I’ve gotten more familiar with everything.”

Harsha said he moved back to Hillsboro after college in the late 1990s to raise his family, and he hopes to make Hillsboro “a place where more families want to move back and stay.”

When asked what his top priorities in office would be, Harsha said he has some ideas, but “they’re not laid out in stone yet.”

“I’d like some communication barriers dropped and I’d really like to see council and the administration on the same page all the time,” he said. “That makes things run a lot smoother.”

Current Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings, who was elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015, said earlier this year he does not plan to seek re-election in 2019.

Harsha resides in Hillsboro with his wife, Alyssa, and two children, Reed and Jenna.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Republican councilman to seek seat in 2019