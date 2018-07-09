Hunter new admin at Hillsboro’s St. Mary Catholic School

Amanda Hunter was recently named the administrator of St. Mary Catholic School in Hillsboro, church officials said.

Hunter, a Hillsboro native and Hillsboro High School graduate, has taught kindergarten at the school for the past six years, and began her new role on July 1.

Hunter said she always had an interest in education, but it wasn’t until she began a stint of student teaching at the University of Cincinnati that she fully realized her passion for the job.

“I just always liked being around kids,” Hunter said. “When I started my student teaching, I decided it was what I wanted to do.”

After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education at UC, Hunter began teaching kindergarten at the Catholic school in 2012, and has remained there since.

Hunter said Father Mike Paraniuk recently approached her about becoming the new administrator, and she accepted the position.

“I just wanted to help the school as much as possible,” she said. “My goal is to make it a happy place for the kids to come every day.”

Hunter replaces former administrator Darlene Smith.

Paraniuk said he’s confident Hunter will direct the school well.

“I’m thrilled to have her as the next leader of our school,” he said. “She’s very qualified and will do an excellent job.”

Hunter resides in Hillsboro with her husband, Benn, and 1-month-old daughter, Reese.

St. Mary Catholic School has classes available for students from preschool through fifth grade, and is open to students of any faith background, Hunter said.

Hunter said classes at the school are small, with no more than 15 children per room, allowing for more one-on-one time between teachers and students.

Enrollment in the grade school last year was 34, with about as many in the preschool, Hunter said.

Classes begin Aug. 15.

The school began in 2000 and was granted full accreditation by the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association and the State of Ohio 10 years later, according to its website.

The school can be reached by calling 937-840-9932.

Amanda Hunter is shown with her one-month-old daughter, Reese, at the St. Mary Catholic Church rectory.

