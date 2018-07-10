New Vienna man dies in 2-vehicle accident near Wilmington

A New Vienna man died in a crash just before 9 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 73 east of Wilmington, officials said.

Casey D. Daugherty, 20, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County coroner.

A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Daugherty, was traveling eastbound on State Route 73. A 2008 Dodge Nitro, operated by Lou Guanfeng, 52, of New Vienna, was traveling westbound on SR 73.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Cruze operated by Daugherty went left of center and struck the Nitro head-on.

Guanfeng was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash occurred on SR 73 south of the Antioch Road intersection.

