Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 17-year-old Hillsboro male was issued a citation for assured cleared distance.

Tracy Tolliver, 32, of Cincinnati, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Tyler Grisham, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Ryan George Hauptman, 28, of Peebles, was arrested for abduction, assault, criminal damaging and robbery.

July 2

INCIDENT

On July 2 at 11:44 a.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road. It was reported that a male and female entered the store, selected items of merchandise off the shelf and then concealed it before leaving the store without paying. The couple later returned with the merchandise and attempted to return it for a store credit. The male was identified as a Robert Kirby, 41, of Hillsboro, and the female as a Sherry Kirby, 39, of Hillsboro. Both subjects are being charged with theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.