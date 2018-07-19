Chamber helps promote safe work environments

Promoting safe work environments is of key importance to the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. That’s why it is proud to lead the Highland-Fayette-Clinton (HFC) Safety Council. There are more than 80 safety councils, sponsored by the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation (BWC) Division of Safety & Hygiene, throughout the state of Ohio. Though diverse in their size and geographical location, each Ohio safety council shares the same goal – to increase safety awareness.

Combining local business and community efforts, safety councils provide their local communities with quality programs addressing occupational safety and health, Workers’ Compensation, and risk management education and information. They inform participants about new techniques, products and services, and provide a thorough knowledge of these services (http://www.ohiobwc.com). The HFC Safety Council meets monthly bringing together 60-80 representatives from businesses and organizations across the tri-county region. Each meeting focuses on a specific safety topic presented by an expert speaker, with recent topics including “Safety for the Generations,” “What to Expect during an Ohio EPA Inspection,” and a Health & Wellness Fair.

In addition to its educational purpose, the HFC Safety Council provides an excellent opportunity for businesses across the region to network and share safety successes, struggles and strategies. Members of the Safety Council are kept up-to-date with information and regulations from organizations such as the BWC and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). Becoming a member in the HFC Safety Council not only provides an educational and networking opportunity for your business or organization, it also offers an incentive from the BWC to save up to 4 percent off of Worker’s Compensation premiums.

Employers who are enrolled in a group-experience or group-retrospective rating program can earn a 2-percent performance rebate for their involvement with a safety council. Employers not in a group rating program that meet all program eligibility requirements also can earn a 2-percent participation rebate for meeting all of the rebate eligibility requirements as well as a 2-percent performance bonus for reducing either frequency or severity by 10 percent or with maintenance at zero.

In order to be eligible for this rebate, representatives from each business or organization must attend at least 10 meetings or events between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019 (up to two of the events may be external trainings or BWC events). Additionally, CEOs must attend any one safety council sponsored function or meeting, and participants must submit semiannual reports for the 2018 calendar year. The rebate offer excludes self-insuring employers and state agencies. However, the safety council is open to all companies, corporations, groups and employers in Ohio, and it encourages everyone to become active safety council members.

To qualify for the fiscal year 2019 rebate, businesses must enroll in the HFC Safety Council by July 31, 2018. To join or for more information, visit www.hfcsafetycouncil.com or contact Dessie Rogers, info@hfcsafetycouncil.com, 937-382-2737.

Looking for lower Worker’s Compensation premiums? Qualifying Chamber members can earn up to a 53 percent discount on Worker’s Compensation rates by participating in a group rating program provided by a third party provider. The Highland County Chamber of Commerce works closely with Hunter Consulting Company to provide its members with competitive premium discounts, professional guidance and program analysis, and quality customer service.

For more information on the Worker’s Compensation program, learn more about our benefits, or to become a Chamber member, call 937-393-1111 or visit www.thehighlandchamber.com/.

Submitted by Brandon Elmore, The Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Pictured, from left, are Shawn Crosby, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation claims director – Cincinnati; Melissa Elmore, president of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce; and Bob Braun, Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation regional business development manager for Southwestern Ohio. Elmore is receiving a check on behalf of Highland County Employers totaling more than $1.6 million in rebates from the Ohio BWC. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_BWCpic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Shawn Crosby, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation claims director – Cincinnati; Melissa Elmore, president of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce; and Bob Braun, Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation regional business development manager for Southwestern Ohio. Elmore is receiving a check on behalf of Highland County Employers totaling more than $1.6 million in rebates from the Ohio BWC.