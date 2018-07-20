Staff changes at The Times-Gazette

Jeff Gilliland has been promoted to editor and David Wright to assistant editor at The Times-Gazette in an announcement made last week by Bud Hunt, regional vice president and group publisher for AIM Media Midwest.

The staff changes were made after Gary Abernathy resigned last week as publisher and editor.

Sharon Hughes will remain in charge of the newspaper’s advertising department and Brenda Earley will remain in charge of circulation.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Jeff’s experience, knowledge of the community and talent to step into this important role,” Hunt said. “Jeff has worked with David, a talented individual in his own right, to prepare him for this next step. Our readers will benefit from having this leadership in the newsroom to continue on with the good work we already do in serving our community.”

Gilliland started at what was then The Press Gazette in 1983 as a sports editor. He moved on to the Greenfield Daily Times and its affiliated papers in 1990 and spent around six years there, the last two as editor. Gilliland returned to what became The Times-Gazette when the Greenfield and Hillsboro newspapers, as well as weekly papers in Leesburg and Lynchburg, merged in 1996. He has been an assistant editor at The Times-Gazette since 2000.

“We will miss Gary Abernathy, but will move on and continue to provide the same kind of comprehensive news coverage our readers and community have come to expect from us for more than 200 years,” Gilliland said. “I am looking forward to the new challenge and encourage our readers to give us a call whenever they see something that might be of interest to the community.”

Wright has been with The Times-Gazette since November 2016. He served a brief time as sports editor and has been a staff news reporter since March 2017. He also previously worked as an editorial assistant and reporter with the Wilmington News Journal.

“Highland County has always had a special place in my heart, and I’m eager to continue covering its wonderful communities and people,” Wright said. “I also look forward to working closely with Jeff to bring you, our readers, news that really matters.”

Gilliland can be reached at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Wright can be reached at 937-402-2570 or dwright@timesgazette.com.

Gilliland promoted to editor, Wright to assistant editor