Ready to ‘Rumble in the Hills’

Rumble in the Hills, a high-speed boat race event, will take place Saturday and Sunday at Rocky Fork Lake. Races will begin each day at 9 or 10 a.m., coordinators said previously. Races are free for observers. The event will feature a fireworks display Saturday evening at dark, a Budweiser beer garden both days, and food carts and flea market vendors. Formerly known as Thunder in the Hills, the event returns to the lake this year for the first time in four years.

