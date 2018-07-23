Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 17

ACCIDENT

The police department responded to a crash at the intersection of North High Street and Collins Avenue. Upon officer arrival it was found that Hannah Zapf, 18, of Manchester, operating a 2011 Subaru, was traveling westbound on East Collins Avenue, failed to stop at the red light, and struck James Beer, 70, of Hillsboro, operating a 2000 Chrysler sedan, who was traveling southbound on North High Street and had a green light. Zapf was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

July 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Rosendo Hertzler, 34, of Hillsboro, citation for driving under suspension.

Kelly Jeter, 56, of Hillsboro, citation for failure to yield.

Elizabeth McNeal, 32, of Leesburg, citation for failure to yield.

Derik Craig Adams, 25, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing harm.

ACCIDENTS

At 11:22 a.m., the police department responded to a crash at the intersection of East South Street and South High Street. Upon officer arrival it was found that Kelly Jeter, 56, of Hillsboro, operating a 2015 Jeep, was traveling westbound on East South Street, attempted to stop too late at the stop sign and slid on the wet pavement into the intersection of South High Street and struck April Moore, 30, of Hillsboro, operating a 2000 Ford SUV, who was traveling northbound. Jeter was cited for failure to yield.

At 5:20 p.m., the police department responded to a crash at the area of John Street and Northwest Street. Upon officer arrival it was found that Elizabeth McNeal, 32, of Hillsboro, operating a 2016 Dodge SUV, was attempting to turn left from John Street to travel north on Northwest Street. Lisa Kier, 40, of Hillsboro, operating a 1999 Chevrolet truck, was traveling southbound on Northwest Street and was behind another vehicle that turned right onto John Street. McNeal proceeded to pull out onto Northwest Street and struck Kier’s vehicle that was behind the vehicle turning right. McNeal was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

July 21

INCIDENT

At 1:30 p.m., the police department recovered a stolen gun while reviewing pawn slips provided by a local pawn shop.

July 22

INCIDENT

At 4:23 a.m., the police department responded to the 1200 block of North High Street to a business after receiving a call reporting a male who appeared to be intoxicated and acting belligerent outside the business. Upon officer arrival a male identified as Chad Alan Thatcher, 39, of Dayton, was located and transported to the Highland County Jail. Thatcher was charged with disorderly conduct.

At 3:03 p.m., the police department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Windsor Drive after receiving a call from a female advising her son and daughter were fighting and she needed an officer to respond. Upon officer arrival it was found that the dispute was over the care of a juvenile. Children Services was contacted.