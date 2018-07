The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Melissa Dunlow, 48, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 3:42 p.m., in the 200 block of Jefferson Street officers responded to a report of a fight. Upon arrival of officers, Melissa Dunlow, 48, of Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

July 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roy T. McGlone, 34, Leesburg, was arrested on a warrant for persistently disorderly conduct.