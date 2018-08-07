Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Latisha Price, 41, Greenfield was arrested for theft.

INCIDENT

At 5:07 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a theft. Upon arrival of officers, Latisha Price, 41, of Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Aug. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bryce Hatton, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

INCIDENT

At 3:18 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a male making possible threats to a family member. Upon the arrival of officers it was determined that Bryce Hatton, 20, of Greenfield, was making the possible threats of bodily harm. Hatton, 20, of Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Aug. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jordy Vangundy, 32, Bainbridge, was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant.

INCIDENTS

At 5:44 p.m., near the 600 block of Baltimore Avenue, a male subject ran from an officer. A pursuit was established and shortly after Jordy Vangundy, 32, of Bainbridge, was arrested on an APA warrant.

At 9:23 p.m., in the 300 block of Lyndon Avenue an officer took a report for a stolen vehicle. The Greenfield Police Department was then notified by the Waverly Police Department on the whereabouts of the reported vehicle and an investigation is pending.

Aug. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Beatty, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a court order.

Ryan Skaggs, 43, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

INCIDEDNT

At 10:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a report of theft.

Aug. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William T. Ater, 33, Chillicothe, was arrested on a felony warrant for child neglect.