Republican Party Family Picnic Aug. 12 at VFW

The Highland County Republican Party will hold its annual GOP Family Picnic on Sunday, Aug. 12 at the VFW Post 9094 Pavilion, 1000 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, according to a press release from the party.

Serving will begin at 5 p.m. The picnic fare will include pulled pork, beef brisket, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese and other salads. The cost is $5 and kids eat for free.

Candidates for state and local offices will be at the picnic and will speak, including State Senator Bob Peterson, State Representative Shane Wilkin, Highland County Commissioners Gary Abernathy and Jeff Duncan, Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley and Court of Appeals judicial candidates Mike Hess and Jason Smith. Statewide candidates or their representatives will be in attendance as well.

In addition, the Highland County Republican Women’s Club will hold its annual auction with proceeds going to the Margaret VanFrank Scholarship Fund.

“The public is invited to attend and enjoy the good food and fellowship,” the news release said.

GOP candidates will speak; annual auction planned