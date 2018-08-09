Make a splash, help Highland County animals

The Hillsboro Swim Club has invited everyone to dive in Sunday, Aug. 12 and help support the Highland County Humane Society at its second annual pool party.

The event is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the pool complex at 635 W. Main St.

Admission is by donation, according to Joy Seaman, one of the swim club’s three managers, and is open to the public.

“Admission to the pool party is a $5 donation,” she explained, “or you can bring five dollars’ worth of an equivalent item they need at the shelter.”

The animal shelter, located on east SR 124 about a quarter mile before North Shore Drive, is in need of kitty litter, dog and cat food, treats, toys, and pet towels and blankets for the kennels.

Amy Roades, administrator for the Humane Society, echoed the need for supplies at the facility.

“We’re really in need of kitten and cat supplies,” she said. “We have many cats, especially at this time of year, and we could really use cat litter, bedding materials, and cans and bags of both kitten and cat food.”

The Hillsboro Swim Club Pool Party is part of a trio of special days planned for the weekend, culminating in the Humane Society benefit Sunday afternoon.

Friday is Family Fun Night from 8-10 p.m. and Saturday is Teen Night for 13- to 18-year-olds from 8-11 p.m., featuring a live deejay spinning the hits.

“We did this last year for the Humane Society and it’s just a nice way to give something back to the community,” Seaman said.

The weather man has a forecast suited for a few hours in the pool.

Sunday’s outlook is for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s and a 50/50 chance of scattered showers.

Another benefit event for the Humane Society is in the planning stages for next month, and has the goal of raising money to either purchase or build a new facility.

Wade Hamilton, one of the Humane Society’s board members, said that Dr. Bill Fling and the Fling Pet Clinic want to stage a fundraiser for the organization.

“He wanted to do something to give back,” Hamilton said, “so he’s hosting a big party at the Fling Barn, and having an open house at the pet clinic as well as pet adoptions through us.”

Next month’s “Rock for Rescue” will be Saturday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. till midnight at the Fling Barn.

“It’s a freewill offering for what we’re doing next month,’” Hamilton said. “And we’ll have a live rock band, food and drinks, and a big silent auction thanks to local businesses and artists.”

Details are still coming together for the Sept. 15 event.

Twelve-year-old Nic Burns is shown holding one of the animals in need of adoption at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_f-pool-party-humane-society.jpg Twelve-year-old Nic Burns is shown holding one of the animals in need of adoption at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Sunday Humane Society benefit is open to the public