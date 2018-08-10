Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 25

INCIDENT

A business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road reported a theft.

July 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joy Polstra, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Robert Stanforth, 73, of Hillsboro was cited for failure to yield.

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 600 block of South West Street reported the theft of a motor vehicle.

Aug. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Molly Renea Fenner, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Clinton Wade Watson, 39, of Hillsboro, violation of protection order.

John A. Hancock, 27, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

Kelsey Harlan Graham, 23, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

Aug. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bryce Young, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Elizabeth Davis, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

James McClain, of Ripley, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Phillip Davis, of Chillicothe, was arrested on a bench warrant.

INCIDENT

At 4:18 p.m., the police department received a report of a theft that occurred in the 1100 block of Northview Drive.

Aug. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Knauff, 41, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Ashley Bowling, 28, of Portsmout,h was arrested on a bench warrant.

Miranda Hester, 30, of Greenfield, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Aug. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brett Greene, 39, of Hillsboro was arrested for theft.