Cutie Pie & Pet Contest back for 24th year at fair

It was back in the 1990s when she was looking for ways to raise money for Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) that Linda Allen came across photos of a dog contest.

“I remember thinking whether I could take a cute dog contest and integrate that into something with kids since the Highland County Fair didn’t have a baby contest,” said Allen, SATH executive director. “I just kind of took it from there.

“I was always looking for fundraisers back then and SATH didn’t do many, and fundraisers and donations are what SATH survives off of. Boy, it really blossomed.”

What developed was the SATH Cutie Pie & Cutie Pet Contest that will be held for the 24th year Sept. 1-8 at the 2018 Highland County Fair.

Contestants for the Cutie Pie Contest can be boys or girls ages 1 day to 6 years. There are separate categories for boys and girls, and three divisions for both (1 day to 12 months, 13 months to 23 months and 24 months to 6 years).

There is one lone category for pets.

If you would like to enter a Cutie Pie or Cutie Pet in the contest, all you need to do is submit a photograph of your child or pet, along with a $2 registration fee, to: Cutie Pie Contest, P.O. Box 608, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142. Include the child’s name, birth date, address and phone number with the entry. You can also bring your photo and register at the Cutie Pie Booth in the Wharton Building during the fair.

Photos no larger than 4 inches by 6 inches should be submitted.

The Cutie Pet contestant’s name, owner’s name, address and phone number must be attached to the photo.

Each contestant’s picture will be on display in the Cutie Pie & Cutie Pet Booth at the fair. Anyone wanting to vote for their favorite contestant can stop by the booth. Donations of a penny per vote will be appreciated, Allen said.

All proceeds will benefit SATH, a non-profit organization that assists in providing funds for programs designed to help children with disabilities achieve their full potential.

The contestants that receive the most votes by 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 at the fair will be awarded trophies. Prizes will be given to the top three boys and girls in each age category, and the top three pets, on Saturday at the fair. The top girl and boy in each category will be given a crown or tiara. Every entry will receive a certificate and ribbon. All photographs will be returned after the fair.

For more information, contact Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144.

