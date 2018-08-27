Intermittent closures on U.S. 62 Wednesday

As part of an ongoing bridge replacement project between Selph Road and Surber Lane, U.S. Route 62 in Highland County will be subject to intermittent periods of closure on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

At any time from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., U.S. 62 will be closed for up to 15-minute intervals while crews from Allard Excavating set six concrete boxes for the new structure.

As the periods of closure will be temporary, there will be no posted detour, and traffic will be stopped and held while each box is being set. To avoid possible delays, motorists may wish to seek alternate routes.

Currently, the route is reduced to one, 10-foot lane just north of Hillsboro, and traffic is being maintained with temporary signals.

Allard Excavation was awarded a contract for $863,791 to replace the structure, and all work is scheduled to be completed by late October.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.