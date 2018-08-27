Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Aug. 20-26, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 327 911 calls, answered 149 requests for service, dispatched 129 fire and EMS runs, took 44 offense reports and investigated three traffic crashes.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 1:39 a.m. on Aug. 20 reporting a theft at a residence on Harriett Road. A deputy responded to the scene, spoke to the complainant and an offense report was taken.

At 10:58 p.m. on Aug. 21, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Gath Road to investigate a domestic menacing complaint. Both parties were interviewed. It was determined that no assault had taken place and neither wished to pursue any charges.

A citizen came to the Highland County Justice Center at 12:05 p.m. on Aug. 23 to report a theft from her residence in the 5000 block of SR 138. Several jewelry items were missing, but there were no signs of a break in.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Cinderella Drive at 12:41 p.m. on Aug. 24 to investigate a report of domestic violence. A female at the residence called the sheriff’s office after allegedly being assaulted by her husband. Dewayne Lee Whitt, 53, was arrested for one county of domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.