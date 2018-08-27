Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derek E. Merz, 18, of Greenfield, was cited for right of way at crosswalk.

Derek Myers, 37, Greenfield was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Bret Ayers, 22, of Bainbridge, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Lance Hutchinson, 48, of Greenfield, was arrested for menacing.

INCIDENTS

At 8:50 a.m., an officer received a report of a possible intoxicated male walking in the area of Tenth and Foreaker streets. Upon arrival of officers the male subject fled on foot where a foot pursuit was initiated. Shortly thereafter Derek Myers, 37, of Greenfield, was apprehended and arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction and was to appear in Highland County County on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

At 2:20 p.m., officers responded with the Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS District to a working structure fire in the 400 block of Waddle Street.

At 9:13 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fifth Street. Consent to search was provided to the officers. Bret Ayers, 22, of Bainbridge, was arrested for drug paraphernalia as well as possession of marijuana and was appear in Highland County Court on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

At 9:31 p.m., an officer responded to the 200 block of Lafayette Street in reference to a report of threats and/or harassment. Upon investigation of the report, Lance Hutchinson was arrested for menacing and was to appear in Highland County Court on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

Aug. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Trent, 30, of Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property and was to appear in Highland County Court on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

Larry Pollock, 74, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and domestic violence.

INCIDENTS

At 3:53 p.m. in the 700 block of Spring Street an officer initiated a traffic stop. Upon completion of the traffic stop Tyler Trent, 30, of Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

At 11:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Lyndon Avenue officers responded to a report of a grill being on fire. Officers arrived at the residence and the fire was extinguished. Upon the completion of the investigation Larry Pollock, 74, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and domestic violence.

Aug. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Riker Ruthford, 26, of South Salem, was cited for cracking exhaust and was to appear in the Highland County Court on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

Jeramie Hester, 31 of Greenfield, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 9:10 a.m., an officer responded to the 1400 block of Jefferson Street in reference to threats. The investigation is ongoing at this time.