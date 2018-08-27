Highland County District Library to open Rocky Fork branch

The Highland County District Library has purchased the Rockhold, Brown & Co. bank on North Shore Drive at Rocky Fork Lake and plans to open a new branch there next spring, according to library Director Jennifer West.

West told The Times-Gazette that the library finalized its purchase of the building Monday, and renovations will begin after the bank vacates the facility at the end of this week. The bank will continue to offer drive-thru bank services until it closes, West said.

“It really came about quickly,” West said. “Over the past few years we’ve been approached by people living out there who wanted to know if it was possible to get a library branch… The bank was very helpful. They were pleased to have the building sold to a public library and they were very supportive of that.”

According to a press release from the library, the Rocky Fork branch will offer a small collection of books, movies and music, as well as regular programming such as story times and computer classes.

West said internet access and computers, which will be available during business hours, will be a key part of the branch’s offerings.

“More and more people are being asked to do things online, like eGovernment… and a lot of times people are being asked to scan a document and email it to someone,” she said. “We’re someone they can go to. Public libraries have changed a lot in past years and this is something we can offer people and help them with.”

West thanked the library board for moving forward with the purchase, and thanked Rockhold, Brown & Co. for its support.

“We look forward to serving the public next year out at the lake,” she said.

The Rockhold, Brown & Co. bank, located in Bainbridge, has been in business since 1867, according to its website. It opened its Rocky Fork Lake branch in 2009. The building is located at 11125 North Shore Drive.

The Highland County District Library has branches in Hillsboro, Greenfield, Lynchburg and Leesburg. It can be reached by calling 937-393-3114.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

