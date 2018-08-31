Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashley Hammond, 19, of Canal Winchester, was arrested for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 12:48 p.m., in the 600 block of Lyndon Avenue an officer responded to a report of a female subject acting suspicious. Upon the arrival of officers and completion of the investigation of the report, Ashley Hammond, 19, of Canal Winchester, was arrested for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Aug. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Douglas Simmons, 49, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for the Hillsboro Police Department.

Dustin Pinkerton, 35, of Greenfield, was arrested for an outstanding Adult Parole Authority warrant, obstruction, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia.

Bryson Rickman, 19, of Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension.

A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

INCIDENTS

At 10:33 a.m., a theft was reported to the police department. The theft was reported to have occurred in the 400 block of South Street in the overnight hours with items removed from a garage. The victims were able to give the officers a description of the suspect. The investigation of this report is ongoing.

At 10:50 a.m., an officer received a report of a burglary that had taken place in the previous overnight hours in the 200 block of South Fourth Street. A list of missing items were reported to the officers and a statement was provided. The investigation is ongoing for this report.

At 5:29 p.m., in the area of Edgewood Avenueand North Street, and officer received a report of a known male subject to have an Adault Parole Authority warrant being in the area. The officer responded to the area where the observed the male. After a foot pursuit the officer were able to apprehend Dustin Pinkerton, 35, of Greenfield. He was then arrested for the APA warrant as well as resisting arrest, obstruction and drug paraphernalia.

At 5:40 p.m., an officer were responded to the 500 block of McKell Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon the arrival of the officer the victim advised that her son, a juvenile, was being physical with her. The juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

Aug. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dean Murray, 54, Greenfield, was cited for noxious weeks and trash.

Andy Munyon, 35, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear to appear in Highland County Court.

Ronald Shapley, 41, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

David Burlile, 43, of Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

INCIDENTS

At 9:35 a.m., an officer reported to the 400 block of Waddell Street in reference to trash being piled up on a property as well as noxious weeds.Dean Murray was cited for the trash and noxious weeds.

At 8:32 p.m, an officer responded to the 1000 block of Mirabeau Street where David Burlile was arrested for domestic violence.