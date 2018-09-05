WC sets enrollment records

Wilmington College’s entering class for the fall 2018 semester is a record-breaker.

The college realized it was on a record pace as impressive numbers of freshmen made commitments throughout the spring. Then it became even more certain as they attended summer orientation. On Aug. 16, the numbers still looked great when several hundred new students moved in and began their orientation and first day of classes the following Monday.

The eagerly anticipated record numbers became official Sept. 4 with the “14-day census,” which constitutes the enrollment totals reported to the Ohio Department of Education and other official entities.

Wilmington College is hosting a record 385 first-time freshmen and 450 new students, the latter of which constitutes a combination of the new freshmen and 65 transfer students. The number of students on the main campus totals 1,103, while the Cincinnati branches are hosting 139 students.

The fall semester enrollment of new freshman eclipses the long-standing record set in 1946 and equaled in 2014. The GI Bill fueled an incredible enrollment boom in the years immediately following World War II. This year’s total of new students breaks the previous record of 437 from 2014.

Wilmington College President Jim Reynolds said the enrollment records provide further proof the college is on a “positive trajectory.” Also, he said this record enrollment provides “a great opportunity for continued efforts toward changing family trees through the distinct hands-on learning opportunities offered at the college.”

Dennis Kelly, vice president/chief enrollment officer, cited the record entering class as a “direct result” of the college implementing and delivering on several new strategic initiatives.

The reinstatement of the wrestling program, coupled with the employment of athletics interns to assist with student-athlete recruitment, served to boost the number of students engaged in athletics. Also, the college has become more intentional in its recruitment of international students.

In addition, the former Wilmington SUCCEEDS program expanded this year to Clinton County SUCCEEDS, which resulted in a modern-day record number of local residents attending WC. Furthermore, the college employed a new corporate marketing partner and dramatically increased the number of campus visits by prospective students.

“Led by solid performances from the enrollment management and athletics staffs, this college-wide effort reinforces the statement that, ‘It takes a village to enroll an entering class each fall,’” Kelly said.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, director of public relations, Wilmington College.