Courthouse sidewalks to be repaired

The recent roof replacement on the Highland County Courthouse resulted in damage to some of the nearby sidewalks, and the Highland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a pair of contractor bids for repair work.

“In the process of having the roof replaced we had a little bit of damage done to one of the sidewalks,” commissioner Jeff Duncan said.

Upon further examination, it was discovered that there were other segments of the sidewalk that were in need of improvement, especially the sidewalk on the courthouse’s north side.

Dance Excavation of Hillsboro offered commissioners a pair of bids, the first one for $7,612 for repairs of the length of sidewalk that runs on the north side of the courthouse along the street near the prosecutor’s office, extending toward the center of town.

Dance’s second bid of $2,400 was for repair and replacement of a short section of sidewalk that runs toward the courthouse.

In other business matters, commissioners signed off on a contract for a new dishwashing system for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-year lease agreement with American Dish Service is, according to Duncan, “a little less money per month than the old one was.”

In closing comments, all three commissioners encouraged everyone to attend the Highland County Fair, praising those who are showing animals or projects.

“Congratulations to everyone who participates,” Duncan said. “If you’ve got a project and you make it to the fair, you deserve some recognition… That’s quite an accomplishment in itself.”

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Shown, from left, are Highland County Commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton during Wednesday’s commissioners meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_f-commish-090518.jpg Shown, from left, are Highland County Commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton during Wednesday’s commissioners meeting. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Roof repair project caused damage to walkways