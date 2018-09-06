Smooth sounds of Motown coming to Bainbridge

The Paxton Theatre’s next Live ‘n’ Local Series offering brings Motown to Bainbridge with the Live Your Dream Band playing Saturday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Live Your Dream Band has enjoyed a successful career based out of the Miami Valley and boasts an impressive resume that includes festivals, fairs, professional sporting events, casinos, amusement parks, and more. Having shared the stage with national acts like Chubby Checker, Pieces Of A Dream, Sounds of the Temptations, and more, the band is looking forward to playing the historic Paxton Theatre and adding their name to the long list of musicians who have played there over the past 100 years.

Live Your Dream features Lamar and Yolanda Drake, a talented husband and wife team who front the band. Live Your Dream entertains audiences with their versatile style of music and repertoire of Motown and R&B hits from the ’60s to today.

Doors and the box office open at 6 p.m. Saturday with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3-12. Ages 2 and under are free. Tickets and additional information are online at paxtontheatre.org, or available by calling 740-634-3333.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge. For more information visit www.PaxtonTheatre.org.

​Submitted by Wade Hamilton, Paxton Theatre.

Lamar and Yolanda Drake of Live Your Dream will be at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge on Saturday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Motown-pic.jpg Lamar and Yolanda Drake of Live Your Dream will be at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge on Saturday.