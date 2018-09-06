Wyckoff’s Grand Champ Meat Pen brings $3,200

Hope Wyckoff’s Grand Champion Meat Pen sold for $3,200 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. Wyckoff also won Outstanding Market Exhibitor honors. The bird was purchased by 4 A Farm – Kevin and JoHeather Arnett, A-1 Tree Care, The Cassner Foundation, Chris Hopkins Transportation, Edgington Funeral Home, Higgins Steel Roofing, Highland County Republican Party, Kentucky Fried Chicken, David and Lesia McKenna, Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, Ponderosa Steakhouse, R&R Fabrication by Design Show Equipment, Rhodes Electric Inc., RhonFarm LLC/Neil Rhonemus Family, Rhonemus Valley Farms, VFW Post 9094 and Jason and Buffy Wyckoff.

