Highland County travel report

Through the week ending Sept. 15, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring longterm lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

As part of a minor widening project on Harry Sauner Road, it will be subject to lane restrictions between U.S. Route 62 (North High Street) and Roberts Lane during daytime, working hours. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers; however, motorists may encounter temporary periods of delay when crews are at work. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

SR 73 has been reopened to traffic at its intersection with Prospect Road, where it has been closed as part of a realignment/widening project on Prospect Road. Although the route is open, it will be subject to intermittent lane restrictions; however, traffic will be maintained by flaggers. In addition, restrictions and closures on Prospect Road remain in effect, and traffic is being detoured locally. The completion date for the entire project is summer of 2019.

SR 73 has been reopened to two lanes of traffic between Diven Road and West Welcome Road following a bridge replacement project. Crews have finishing work to complete within the project zone; however, impact to traffic should be minimal, and traffic will be maintained with flaggers when crews are at work.

SR 134 is closed between Kier Road and Crampton Road, just south of Lynchburg, for the second phase of a bridge and culvert replacement project. Throughout construction, traffic will be detoured via U.S. Route 50 at Dodsonville and SR 135 at Allensburg, and the entire project is anticipated to be completed in early fall.

SR 138 is closed between McWilliams Road and SR 753, approximately one mile west of Greenfield, for a bridge replacement project. The closure is scheduled to be in effect for up to 30 days, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 28 and SR 771; a local detour will also be established. All work associated with the project is scheduled to be completed in late summer or early fall.

A bridge replacement project is under way on U.S. 50 between Spickard Road and Danville Road, near the community of Fairview. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane with temporary signals, and the project is anticipated to be completed in early fall.

U.S. 62 is reduced to one, 10-foot lane between Selph Road and Surber Lane, approximately one mile north of Hillsboro, for a bridge replacement project. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained with temporary signals, and the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

As part of a districtwide bridge maintenance project, restrictions will be in effect on U.S. 62 at the bridge located immediately north of the route’s intersection with SR 28 and at the structure located north of Sabina Road and Leesburg for crews to repair expansion joints. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers, temporary signals and/or arrow boards when crews are at work.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.