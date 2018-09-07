Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Keith L. Bennett Jr., 47, of Greenfield, was arrested for two outstanding capias warrants for Highland County Sheriff Office.

Stephanie Childs, 38, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 1:12 p.m., in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street, an officer responded to a report of suspicious person(s) in the area. Upon arrival of officers and completion of the investigation, Stephanie Childs, 38, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.