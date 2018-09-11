Hillsboro teacher facing sex charges

A Hillsboro City Schools shop teacher is facing sex charges after being arraigned Tuesday in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Steven J. Holland, 36, of Hillsboro, has been charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, from an incident that allegedly took place 10 years ago, and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, from an incident that allegedly took place a little more than a year ago.

In the sexual battery case, a law enforcement affidavit states that on Sept. 8, 2018, a 25-year-old female came to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office to report that beginning in the summer of 2008, when she was 17, while staying at Holland’s home in Brush Creek Township, Holland touched her inappropriately. The affidavit says the event led to another episode in September of 2010 when Holland touched the alleged victim more inappropriately.

The affidavit states that Holland was interviewed by the HCSO on Sept. 10, 2018, and did not deny the 2010 event, but said he “could paint the incident in a different light.” The affidavit also states that Holland acknowledged that what he did was illegal, and that there was nothing he could do about it now.

A second affidavit states on Sept. 8, 2018, a 15-year-old female came to the HCSO to report that beginning in the summer of 2017, while staying at Holland’s home, he began touching her inappropriately.

The second affidavit says that during the Sept. 10 interview with the HCSO, Holland stated he did not deny any of the events with the second alleged victim, “but stated he doesn’t remember the events clearly however believes he had done them.” He again stated that he knew whatever he did was illegal, but there wasn’t anything he could do about it now, the affidavit says.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Tuesday that he does not believe the alleged victims were Hillsboro students at the time of the alleged incidents.

Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis said Holland has been put on paid administrative leave until further notice.

“Right now were are not involved in any of the investigation,” Davis said. “We’re waiting to see what happens with the charges, the investigation and the case.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Affidavit says teacher touched alleged victims inappropriately