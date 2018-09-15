Typhoid, ‘booted feet’ and more county fair

Editor’s note — As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1912, the Hillsboro News Herald reported Highland County had “two large and well managed farms that are a credit to the county.” The farms were the Dunlap Pony Farm and the White Dairy Farm near Greenfield. The paper advised, “don’t fail to visit one or both of these farms if you are interested.”

Two men were injured in a motorcycle accident after the bike hit a dog and they were catapulted into the air.

“Practically all” of the businesses in Hillsboro were expected to close Thursday and Friday for the Hillsboro Fair, which the paper reported was going well. “Your friends and neighbors will all be there,” the article said. “It is the place to enjoy yourself.”

In local briefs, the paper said J. R. Holt, who had been ill with typhoid fever, was able to come into town on a Monday.

Hillsboro Ice Delivery advertised “prompt delivery, courteous treatment.”

An advertisement for Chichester’s Pills did not elaborate on the function of the drug, but warned consumers to “beware counterfeits… refuse all substitutes.”

In opinions: “It is much easier to keep from coveting thy neighbor’s wife than it is his automobile.”

This week in 1953, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported 2,000 people attended the opening of the Highland County Fair, the majority coming for the horse-pulling contest.

The Hillsboro Fire Department answered two calls overnight, one reporting a grass fire on Howard Fettro’s land on Marshall Pike, and another involving an overheated motor at the fair.

Price support loans for the 1953 wheat crop in Highland County spiked to $385,169, which officials said was an all-time high.

A covered bridge located on SR 247 south of Hillsboro was set to be demolished and replaced with a concrete bridge. The paper said Highland County’s covered bridges were “rapidly disappearing.”

The Roselawn Drive-In Theater in Allensburg advertised showings of “The Jungle,” starring Cesar Romero and Rod Cameron, and “Finders Keepers,” starring Tom Ewell and Julia Adams.

Plastic drapes were 89 cents at the Famous Store, and stamped embroidery pieces were priced from 20 cents to $1.49.

The annual Cameron family reunion was held at Fort Hill State Park, and was well-attended.

This week in 1982, the Highland County Fair dominated the headlines in the Press-Gazette. The paper said the fair was moving along with perfect weather, and that coordinators “couldn’t be happier.”

Sirloin steaks were $2.68 per pound at Great Scot, chicken breast was 99 cents per pound, cube steak was $2.29 per pound and ground chuck was $1.58 per pound.

An AM/FM clock radio at Radio Shack was advertised for $29.95. The clock featured a backup battery in case of overnight power failure.

The Highland County Concerned Citizens were sponsoring an upcoming public meeting to discuss toxic waste disposal.

A Haggerty Road resident wrote a thank-you note to Highland District Hospital for removing his appendix after it ruptured.

The S.C. Sunshine Band, comprised of senior citizens, was shown in a photo entertaining fairgoers on stage.

Law enforcement officials from several counties were working on destroying a $10 million marijuana crop just south of the Highland County line.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported Bright Local Schools and Greenfield Exempted Village Schools opened their doors later in the year than usual following renovation delays and the county fair.

Local residents were opposed to rezoning a property adjacent to SR 73 and Pea Ridge Road from Residential A to Commercial C. The wife of the developer who requested the change said Hillsboro was a “beautiful town, but it is growing and with growth comes change. This will also hopefully bring more job opportunities.”

The Hillsboro Police Department won a grant for overtime pay.

In sports, the McClain Tigers trumped the Hillsboro Indians 27-12 in Friday night football action. The Lady Indians soccer team fell to Blanchester 5-4, and the Lady Tigers beat Latham in volleyball with a final score of 15-12, 15-10.

The Hillsboro Ghost Walk was coming up. Attendees were asked to show up at the Hillsboro Cemetery “with booted feet and a flashlight.”

A 16-year-old suspect was charged with arson following a car fire in Jackson Township. The sheriff’s office said a resident reported the fire after they heard an explosion and saw the vehicle on fire in nearby woods.

