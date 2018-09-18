Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

INCIDENTS

At 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Mirabeau Street inreference to concerns of animals and their living conditions. Officers arrived on scene and found the conditions to be unlivable. Outside agencies were also contacted. Upon completion of the investigation, Kenneth Montgomery, 46, Greenfield, was cited for cruelty to animals and nuisance conditions.

At 7:08 p.m., an officer responded Sixth Street near Dickey Avenue to a report of an overdose. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was also called to the scene.

At 10:47 p.m., there was a report of a theft occurred in the 900 block of North Washington Street. The investigation is still pending.

Sept. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Evans, 35 Leesburg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Clinton County.

Jacob Ritcher, 35, Washington Court House, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a violation of a court order in Highland County.

A parking ticket was issued in the 200 block of Mirabeau Street.

Sept. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trystin Dutchess, 21, Richmondale. was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Highland County.

Chana Moore, 40, Washington Court House, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Fayette County.

Aaron Ward, 20, South Salem, was cited for possession of marijuana.

INCIDENTS

At 12:44 p.m., an officer received a report of a male being assaulted near Jefferson Street. The male was transported to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is still pending.

At 3:25 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on South Washington Street. During the investigation officers were advised there were illegal drugs located inside the vehicle. Aaron Ward, 20, South Salem, was cited for possession of marijuana.

At 4:06 p.m., officers were requested to respond to the 200 block of McClain Avenue in reference to property being vandalized. An officer arrived at the location and observed a garage had been spray painted. The investigation in pending.

At 6:30 p.m., an officer received a report of a theft in the 300 block of North Fourth Street. The investigation is pending.

Sept. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chasity Gillenwater, 23, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Brandon Pettiford, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant.

INCIDENTS

At 3:16 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Eleventh Street in reference to a female subject having erratic behavior. Upon arrival of officers, the female subject was taking into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment. Chasity Gillenwater, 23, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

At 3:56 p.m.,officers received a report of vandalism in the 400 block of Spring Street. The investigation is pending.

Sept. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dusty Pinkerton, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.