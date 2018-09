2018 Highland County Fair results

Following are results from the 2018 Highland County Fair as provided by the OSU Highland County Extension Office. More results will appear in upcoming editions of The Times-Gazette:

Skillathons

Dog

Junior Division – First, Haiden Scott, Canine Commanders; second, Kathryn Ogden, Canine Commanders; third, Keira Scott, Canine Commanders.

Intermediate Division – First, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders; second, Robert Lanning, Canine Commanders; third, Anne Marie Ogden, Canine Commanders.

Horse

Junior Division – First, Addison Downing, Ready-Set-Show; second, Kaylin Thompson, Silver Spurs; third, Solomon Combs, Silver Spurs.

Intermediate Division – First, Amanda Hitt, Silver Spurs; Abby Monson, Silver Spurs; third, Ryan Mau, Silver Spurs.

Senior Division – First, Morgan Kelly, Ready-Set-Show; second, Shelby Banks, Silver Spurs.

Beef

Age 8/9 – First, Sydney Shelton, All About Beef.

Age 10 – Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Age 11 – First, Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Age 13 – First, Luke Dhume, Premier Showmen.

Age 14 – First, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Age 15 – First, Caleb Cook, McClain FFA.

Age 16 – First, Larkyn Parry, Premier Showmen.

Age 17 – First, Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Goat

Age 8/9 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Age 10 – First, Ashton Bain, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 11 – First, Connor Henderson, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 13 – First, Wesley Kelch, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 14 – First, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Age 15 – First, Austin Leininger, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Age 16 – First, Ashlei Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 17 – First, Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA.

Poultry

Age 8/9 – First, Paisly Cox, Berrysville Whippersnappers.

Age 10 – First, Christian Flowers, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Age 11 – First, Hayden Faust, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 13 – First, Wesley Kelch, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 14 – First, Sara Newsome, Fab Five.

Age 15 – First, Clay Brown, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Age 16 – First, Hope Wycoff, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 18 – Brittany Rhoades, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Rabbit

Age 8/9 – First, Gage Thompson, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 10 – First, Halle Jones, Premier Showmen.

Age 11 – First, Caden Faust, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 12 – First, Noah Allering, Fab Five.

Age 13 – First, Wade Evans, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 14 – First, Halle Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Age 15 – First, Brayden Yeager, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 16 – First, Katie Kirk, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Age 17 – First, Elizabeth Zaremba, Clover Leaf Clippers.

Age 18 – First, Mackenzie Creek, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Sheep

Age 8/9 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Age 10 – First, Mia Rhoem, Highland Harvesters.

Age 11 – First, Brya McClain, Highland’s Best.

Age 12 – First, Brianna Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 13 – First, Matthew Gosset, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 14 – First, Chandra Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 15 – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Age 16 – First, Zach DeAtley, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 17 – First, Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA.

Age 18 – First, Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Swine

Age 8/9 – First, Claire Wilkin, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 10 – First, Ashton Bain, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 11 – First, Corbin Winkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Age 13 – First, Kaylee Butler, Ag-N-Stuff.

Age 14 – First, Spencer Wycoff, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 15 – First, Caleb Cook, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Age 16 – First, Lana Grover, Marshall Stockmen.

Age 17 – First, Jodan Williamson, Berrysville Whippersnappers.

Age 18 – First, Kennedi Claybomb, Barnyard Bunch.

Beef

Angus

Junior Heifer – Alana Miller, Premier Showmen.

Winter Heifer – Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Champion Angus Heifer – Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Alana Miller, Premier Showmen.

Chianina

Junior Heifer – Sydney Shelton, All About Beef.

Champion Chianina Heifer – Sydney Shelton, All About Beef.

Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer – Caden Hess, All About Beef.

Crossbred

Junior Heifer – Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Summer Yearling – Cohen Frost, Premier Showman.

Spring Yearling – Dalayna Collins, Ag-N-Stuff.

Champion Crossbred Heifer – Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer – Dalayna Collins, Ag-N-Stuff.

Gelbvieh

Balancer Junior Heifer – Heather Burba, Marshall Stockmen.

Senior Heifer – Riley Burba, Marshall Stockmen.

Balancer Spring Yearling – Heather Burba, Marshall Stockmen.

Champion Gelbvieh Heifer – Riley Burba, Marshall Stockmen.

Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Heifer – Hailey Cornett, Marshall Stockmen.

Champion Gelbvih Balancer Heifer – Heather Burba, Marshall Stockmen.

Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Balancer Heifer – Heather Burba, Marshall Stockmen.

Maine Anjoy

Senior Heifer – Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Summer Yearling – Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Senior Yearling – Gavin Puckett, Premier Showmen.

Champion Maine Anjou Heifer – Gavin Puckett, Premier Showmen.

Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Heifer – Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Mainetainer

Junior Heifer – Colton Boggess, Barnyard Bunch.

Spring Yearling – Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Junior Yearling – Caden Hess, All About Beef.

Champion Mainetainer Heifer – Caden Hess, All About Beef.

Reserve Champion Mainetainer Heifer – Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Shorthorn

Winter Heifer – Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch.

Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch.

Simmental Influence

Winter Heifer – Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Summer Yearling – Destiny Trefz, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Champion Simmental Influence Heifer – Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Reserve Champion Simmental Influence Heifer – Destiny Tretz, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

All Other Breeds

Grand Champion Heifer Overall – Caden Hess, All About Beef.

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Overall – Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Beef Feeder Calf

Class 1 – First, Kaylee Butler-Fife, Ag-N-Stuff; second, Connor Case, Premier Showmen.

Class 2 – First, Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen; second, Lawton Parry, Premier Showmen.

Class 3 – First, Jacob Seaman, Barnyard Bunch; second, Ashton Bain, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Class 4 – First, Kaleb Kiley, Mowrystown FFA; second, Sydney Shelton, All About Beef.

Division 1 – Champion, Kaleb Kiley, Mowrystown FFA; Reserve Champion, Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Class 5 – First, Sawyer Blair, Concord Junior Showmen; second, Logan Cummings, Premier Showmen.

Class 6 – First, Allison Kiley, Mowrystown FFA; second, Kaylee Butler-Fife, Ag-N-Stuff.

Class 7 – First, Ashton Bain, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; second, Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Division 2 – Champion, Ashton Bain, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Reserve Champion, Allison Kiley, Mowrystown FFA.

Class 8 – First, Wyatt Osborn, Premier Showmen; second, Blake Tira, All About Beef.

Class 9 – First, Emma Case, Premier Showmen; second, Connor Case, Premier Showmen.

Class 10 – First, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen; second, Caden Hess, All About Beef.

Division 3 – Champion, Wyatt Osborn, Premier Showmen; Reserve Champion, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Class 11 – First, Emma Parry, All About Beef; second, Allison Kiley, Mowrystown FFA.

Class 12 – First, Carter Boyd, Barnyard Bunch; second, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Class 13 – First, Carter Boyd, Barnyard Bunch; second, Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Divison 4 – Champion, Emma Parry, All About Beef; Reserve Champion, Carter Boyd, Barnyard Bunch.

Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Emma Parry, All About Beef.

Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Wyatt Osborn, Premier Showmen.

County Born & Bred Show

Class 1 – First, Luke Dhume, Premier Showmen; second, Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Class 2 – First, Jackson Boggess, Barnyard Bunch; second, Gavin Puckett, Premier Showmen.

Class 3 – First, Emma Yochum, All About Beef; second, Joe Helterbrand, Barnyard Bunch.

Grand Champion County Born & Bred – Emma Yochum, All About Beef, Yochum Family Cattle (breeder).

Reserve Grand Champion Born & Bred – Jackson Boggess, Barnyard Bunch, Brian Cumings (breeder).

Junior Market Beef Show

Class 1 – First, Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Class 2 – First, Luke Dhume, Premier Showmen; second, Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Class 3 – First, Jackson Boggess, Barnyard Bunch; second, Abby Dhume, Premier Showmen.

Class 4 – First, Larkyn Parry, Premier Showmen; second, Kaleb Kiley, Mowrystown FFA.

Class 5 – First, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen; second, Gavin Puckett, Premier Showmen.

Class 6 – First, Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch; second, Joe Helterbrand, Barnyard Bunch.

Grand Champion Market Beef – Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef – Larkyn Parry, Premier Showmen.

Grand Champion Rate of Gain Market Beef – Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch.

Reserve Grand Champion Rate of Gain Market Beef – Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Showmanship

Age 18 – First, Lane Hetzel, Lucky Green 4-H Club.

Age 17 – First, Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen; second, Hayleigh Lowe, Premier Showmen.

Age 16 Heat 1 – First, Kaleb Kiley, Mowrystown FFA; second, Larkyn Parry, Premier Showmen.

Age 16 Heat 2 – First, Caden Hess, All About Beef; second, Destiny Trefz, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Senior Division – First, Caden Hess, All About Beef; second, Kaleb Kiley, Concord Junior Farmers.

Age 15 – First, Blake Tira, All About Beef; second, Allison Kiley, Concord Junior Farmers.

Age 14 Heat 1 – First, Gavin Puckett, Premier Showmen; second, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Age 14 Heat 2 – First, Alana Miller, Premier Showmen; second, Emma Case, Premier Showmen.

Age 13 – First, Kaylee Butler-Fife, Ag-N-Stuff; second, Logan Hetzel, Lucky Green 4-H Club.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen; second, Jacob Allen, All About Beef.

Intermediate Division – First, Gavin Puckett, Premier Showmen; second, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Age 11 – First, Blake Herdman, All About Beef; second, Carter Boyd, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 10 – First, Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen; second, Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Age 9 – First, Sydney Shelton, All About Beef; second, Joslyn Rockey, All About Beef.

Age 8 – First, Joslyn Rockey, All About Beef; second, Hailey Cornett, Marshall Stockmen.

Junior Division – First, Carly Sanders, Premir Showmen; second, Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Sweepstakes Champion Showman – Gavin Puckett, Premier Showmen.

Sweepstakes Reserve Champion Showman – Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Bob Shanks Outstanding Youth Scholarship Award

2018 $1,000 Scholarship Recipient – Quinn Walker, Premier Showmen and Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Junior Fair Nutrition Bowl

Intermediate Division, Individual – First, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best; second, Addisyn Downing, Ready-Set-Show; third, Rachelle Priest, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Senior Division, Individual – First, Sara Newsome, Fab Five; second, Eden Edenfield, Highland’s Best; third, Morgan Evans, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Junior Division, Team – First, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best, Madi Frazier, Fur, Feathers & Friends, Addy Knauff, Fur, Feathers & Friends, Izzy Scott, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Rachelle Priest, Marshall Junior Farmers, Kyah Chaney, Fantastics, Addisyn Downing, Ready-Set-Show, Jayah Chaney, Fantistics.

Senior Division, Team – First, Sara Newsome, Fab Five, Eden Edenfield, Highland’s Best, Nate Frazer, Mowrystown, FFA; second, Liz Zaremba, Cloverleaf Clippers, Kelsey Arnett, Cloverleaf Clippers, Morgan Evans, Fur, Feathers & Friends.