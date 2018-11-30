Tracie’s turkey pot pie

Hello from Sharon’s kitchen!

Hopefully, everyone had a great Thanksgiving… Now, what to do with the leftovers? My favorite is to heat up the leftovers for a couple of days. After that, I need a pizza or grilled cheese and tomato soup.

I asked my friends at work what they did with their leftover turkey. Tracie Guisinger, my partner in crime here at the paper, says she is going to make classic turkey pot pie. This looks delicious. I can’t wait to try this. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened

Filling

1/3 cup butter or margarine

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 14-ounce can chicken broth

1/2 cup milk

2 1/2 cups shredded cooked turkey

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

Instructions

Heat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Make pie crusts as directed on the box using a nine-inch glass pie plate.

In a two-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until well blended. Gradually stir in broth and milk, cooking and stirring until bubbly and thickened.

Stir in turkey and mixed vegetables. Remove from heat. Spoon into crust-lined pie plate. Top with second crust; seal edge and flute. Cut slits in several places in top crust.

Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown. During last 15 to 20 minutes of baking, cover edge of crust with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. Let stand five minutes before serving.

Christmas is right around the corner, and we’re looking for your favorite recipes. Contact me, Sharon Hughes, at shughes@timesgazette.com or 937-393-3456. Send us your recipe and share a memory of your mom or grandma, or about the recipe. Your recipe may be featured in my column.

I am looking forward to hearing from you!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.