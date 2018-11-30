Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sarah Frump, Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.

Shaunna Keets, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.

Loretta Wilkin, 51; Ashton Morris, 25; and Sarah Schwalbauch, 30, all of Hillsboro, were each arrested on bench warrants for failure to appear.

Nov. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Heather Borreson, 32, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for speed.

Roger Griffith, 22, Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

CRASH

At 5:10 p.m., the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a two-car crash on North High Street. Sherry Parshall and Lee Bishop, both of Hillsboro, were traveling southbound on North High Street (U.S. Route 62) south of the intersection at Te Mar Way. Bishop was directly in front of Parshall, stopped in traffic. Parshall failed to observe stopped traffic ahead due to an external distraction outside of the vehicle. Parshall attempted to stop her vehicle prior to striking Bishop, but was unable to stop prior to striking Bishop in a rear-end collision. Parshall sustained disabling damage and Bishop sustained no damage. No medical treatment was requested at the time of the traffic crash.