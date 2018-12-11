Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Lohr, 43, Washington Court House, was arrested for domestic violence.

Terry Hester, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, theft and a parole violation.

Tyler Trent, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of receiving stolen property and a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for theft.

Matheresa Showalter, 43, Washington Court House, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

At 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street in reference to an active domestic complaint.

At 9:26 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Eighth Street in reference to a burglary report.

At 1:45 p.m., officers received a report of a theft that had occurred online.

Dec. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Anthony Hawkins, 54, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Matheresa Showalter, 43, Washington Court House, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Dec. 7

At 8:57 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of McClain Ave in reference to a report of breaking and entering into a structure where items were removed.

Dec. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kimmy Cox, 22, Chillicothe, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Dec. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jamie Williams, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

George Mootispaw, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication, child endangerment and physical control.

Robert Throckmorton Jr., 29, Middletown, was arrested for theft and criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

At 7:29 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a report of theft by deception.

At 11:13 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a report of a suspicious person and/or vehicle in the area.

At 7:09 p.m., officers received a report of a theft that had occurred in the 600 block of Lyndon Avenue.

Dec. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jana Davis, 38, Washington Court House, was arrested for failure to appear.

Terry Hester, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Bradley Rickman, 35, Greenfield, was cited for failure to control.

Felicia Grim, 32, Washington Court House, was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENTS

At 10:51 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a possible overdose.