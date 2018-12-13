Hillsboro VFW presents check to Highland County Peace Officers Assn. for annual Shop-With-A-Cop program.

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 presented a check for $250 Thursday to members of the Highland County Peace Officers Association in support of this year’s Shop-With-A-Cop program. PIctured, from left, are HCPO President Damon Haught, HCPO Treasurer Mike Gaines, VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin, VFW Post 9094 Quartermaster David Penny and Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

By Tim Colliver

tcolliver@aimmediamidwest.com

