Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Woods, 25, of New Vienna, was cited for driving under suspension.

Brandon Woods, 25, of New Vienna, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Dorothy Mann, 45, of Wilmington, was arrested for failure to appear.

Toyia Scott, 40, of Wilmington, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

A report was received of damage to a vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of North East Street.

Dec. 11

ACCIDENT

At 12:15 p.m., a two car rear-end crash occurred on SR 73/North West Street near the intersection of Harry Sauner Road. Unit one was a black Kia Optima operated by Adrian Scott. Unit 2 was a white Acura MDX operated by Melissa Carpenter. While sitting at the traffic light, Scott advised that her foot slid off the brake, causing her vehicle to roll forward into Carpenter’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicole Bailey, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear on a bench warrant and for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

At 5:25 a.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of Northview Drive to investigate the report of a theft. Residents advised that someone entered their vehicle and took various items.

ACCIDENT

At 4:16 p.m., the police department responded to a two-car crash in the 1200 block of North High Street. A black 2013 Chevrolet operated by Diane Ramsden was stopped in traffic in the 1200 block of North High Street. A black 2000 Cadillac operated by Ryan Herman was traveling southbound behind Ramsden’s vehicle. Herman failed to observe traffic was stopped and struck the rear of Ramsden’s vehicle. Herman, of Bainbridge, was cited for assured clear distance ahead. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scottie Boone, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Brittany Long, 29, of New Vienna, was arrested for failure to appear.

Joshua Hall, 33, of Portsmouth, was arrested for failure to appear.