Welder retires after 34 years

Highland District Hospital is proud to celebrate the career of longtime trusted general surgeon Dr. L. R. Welder, who joined HDH and Family Medical Center, the practice of Dr. David Ayres, in 1984 after finishing her residency.

In 1991, she joined with East Surgical Group, where she continued serving Highland County and the surrounding communities in Adams, Brown and Clermont counties for 34 years. In 2018, Dr. Craig McKinney joined Welder, forming Surgical Associates of Highland County. Welder and her husband, Lanny Saunders, made Hillsboro their home, raising two sons, Justin and Jared Saunders.

“Although I am looking forward to retirement, I will greatly miss the hospital staff and my office staff,” Welder said.

Welder graduated from Duke University with her undergraduate degree and completed her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

She has served as the chief of staff for the Highland District Hospital Medical Staff Executive Committee, and currently serves as the chief of surgery.

“Dr. Welder has been a steadfast and faithful anchor to the Highland District Hospital Medical Staff and its executive committees,” said Julie Karnes, HDH chief of staff. “Her dedication and contributions to this hospital, its medical staff and the community could not be more admirable.”

Welder’s term as chief of surgery will end on Dec. 31, 2018, with McKinney replacing her seat until the newly elected chief takes office on July 1, 2019.

“I am glad that we found Dr. McKinney to take over my practice,” Welder said. “Not only is he a talented surgeon, but patients and personnel love him.”

The HDH Board of Governors, medical staff, leadership team and employees thank Welder for her dedication to the organization and offer best wishes in her retirement.

Submitted by Ashlee Cheesbro, HDH marketing manager.

Welder https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_f-welder.jpg Welder