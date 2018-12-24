Pierre pleads guilty

A former administrator for the village of Lynchburg has relinquished her right to a trial and pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $14,000 from the village from March of 2013 to June of 2015.

Tamara A. Pierre, who worked for the village of Lynchburg from around 2013 to the middle of 2016, according to Mayor Terry Burden, pled guilty to theft by deception last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

A bill of information filed by the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office on Nov. 19 of this year says that, “on or about the period of March 1, 2013 and continuing through June 30, 2015 and in Highland County, Ohio, Tamara A. Pierre did with purpose to deprive the owner, Village of Lynchburg, of their property, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property, to wit: $13,915.07 US currency, by deception, …a felony of the fourth degree.”

Pierre is schedule to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 in common pleas court.

According to court records, Pierre is required to pay restitution of $13,000 at the sentencing hearing. The same document says the state will not oppose community control at the sentencing.

Pierre faces a maximum fine of $5,000 and a miximum sentence of up to 18 months in prison, according to court records.

Burden declined to make a statement Monday, but said he plans to make a victim impact statement at Pierre’s sentencing.

The mayor said Pierre ended her employment with the village around the middle of 2016.

Former village administrator stole nearly $14,000