Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Dec. 17-23, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 278 911 calls, answered 133 requests for service, dispatched 128 fire and EMS runs, took 21 offense reports and investigated two traffic crashes.

At 5:32 a.m. on Dec. 17, a citizen called the sheriff’s office to report a vehicle parked on Newkirk Lane with a male asleep behind the wheel. Deputies located the vehicle, still running, parked in the roadway at the intersection of Elmville Road and Newkirk Lane. The registration on the vehicle came back as stolen. The driver, Shane Bishop of West Chester, was placed under arrest for OVI, driving under suspension and two counts of receiving stolen property.

On Dec. 20 at 12:27 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 hang up call from a residence on Broadway Street in Lynchburg. Before the call disconnected, a male and female could be heard yelling and arguing. A deputy responded to the residence and spoke with the female half of the incident. The altercation was all verbal, no evidence of assault was present, and the male half left prior to law enforcement arriving.

The sheriff’s office received several 911 calls at 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 20 reporting a domestic disturbance and a person with a knife. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the residence in the 5000 block of U.S. Route 62. Upon arrival, it was discovered the male suspect had fled shortly after the 911 call was placed, but he had assaulted other individuals at that location. Deputies interviewed the parties involved and an offense report was taken. Criminal charges are pending in this case.