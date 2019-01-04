Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lanessa Roosa, 21, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant through the Greenfield Police Department.

INCIDENTS

At 8:25 p.m., officers received a report of a theft in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

At 9:10 p.m., officers received a report of harassment in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street.

Jan. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Terry Hester, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear and violation of a court warrants.

Taylor Jenkins was arrested for a warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Melinda Slone, 39, Greenfield, arrested for having a dog at large.

INCIDENT

At 7:28 a.m., an officer received a report of a theft in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street.

Jan. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jessica Brust, 37, Greenfield, turned herself in on an Adult Parole Authority warrant for a parole violation.

Brent M. Grooms, 22, Mechanicsburg, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear and obstruction.

Mikayla Johnson, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly by fighting.

INCIDENTS

At 11:20 a.m., officers received a report of threats and harassment in the 900 block of Spring Street.

At 2:35 p.m., officers responded to a domestic complaint in the 600 block of South Washington Street. During the course of the investigation officers were advised of an outstanding warrant for a male subject inside the residence. Brent M. Grooms, 22, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear and obstruction.

Jan. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Garry Sparks, 54, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of aggravated menacing.

INCIDENT

At 5:06 p.m., officers received a report of threats and harassment in the 500 block of Boyd Avenue. Officers responded to the area where Garry Sparks, 54, of Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of aggravated menacing.