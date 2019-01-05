‘Pure wines,’ hogs and circuit riders

Editor’s note — As 2019 begins, we’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1879, the Hillsborough Gazette reported the “terrible crimes” committed by a Cincinnati man charged with the murder of a Nebraska family.

A column under the heading “Bender and Brown” offered a monologue in a mock German accent, with the author writing, “Any shentlemen vot vill go reund pehindt your face, und talk in front of your pack aboudt somethings, vas a shwindler.”

An unattributed poem on the front page gave homage to newspapers:

I can’t afford to drop it;

I find it doesn’t pay

To do without a paper,

However others may.

I. Kauffman Dry Goods advertised choice bourbon and rye whiskeys, tobacco, cigars and “pure wines for sacramental purposes.” The store was located on West Main Street in the Strauss Building.

I.W. Jarnagin General Commission Merchant advertised the highest market price for fat cattle and hogs.

The editor of the paper took to the opinion pages to thank local readers for their support of his mission, which was “to give them a good home paper.”

The paper opined that the condition of the sidewalks around City Hall after snowfall were “execrable… Not only that, but they are dangerous.”

A mysterious inmate housed at the county jail was known only as “New York Charlie.”

In news from Russell’s Station, 65 carloads of hogs were shipped from the settlement that season, and a sleigh overturned in the area on Christmas day. None were hurt.

This week in 1969, the Greenfield Daily Times reported a car was “torn apart” when it collided with a train near Fruitdale. The occupants of the vehicle sustained only minor scratches.

A sheriff’s deputy sick with the flu was slightly hurt and his cruiser damaged when he passed out behind the wheel and struck a fence and utility pole.

Bay’s store across from the post office in Greenfield offered deals on coats and jackets up to 25 percent off, as well as a two-for-$10 deal on men’s dress pants.

Hamburger was $1 for two pounds at Flynn’s Market on South Washington Street in Greenfield, and sliced bacon and smoked jowl were advertised at $1 for three pounds.

The social pages were packed with the latest news about Greenfield families and individuals, detailing holiday visits and travel plans.

This week in 1980, the Hillsboro Press Gazette reported that the candlestick of a circuit rider who helped fund Methodism in the area in the early 1800s was donated to the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church.

Influenza cases were on the rise in Highland County, and the health commissioner said he expected the virus to continue working its way through the populace.

The Lakewood Golf Course and Restaurant in Georgetown changed hands after 18 years. Forest W. Wahl and his family sold the 18-hole golf course to Frank Hermes of Cincinnati.

Chakeres Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised showings of “Nine to Five,” starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. “Hear Dolly sing ‘Nine to Five,’” the advertisement said.

The death of John Lennon was the top music story of 1980, according to one article on the entertainment page.

Kmart advertised ladies’ thermal underwear for $2.22, toddlers’ sleepers for $5 and men’s pocket T-shirts for $2.

This week in 2001, The Times-Gazette reported the Highland County Family YMCA was still set for a spring opening, but Southern State Community College was making tentative plans to build a $1.5 to $2 million gymnasium that would be utilized by both the college and the YMCA.

A construction project on SR 771 would soon become new Fairfield Local Schools facilities, according to one article. Many of the masons working on the project were bused in from Indianapolis, the article said.

Icy roads were blamed for a one-vehicle crash that injured a Hillsboro woman.

The first baby of 2001 was Kevin James Ezekiel Triplett, who was born at 9:33 p.m. on Jan 1.

In sports, local basketball teams opened their 2001 schedule, with Hillsboro set to host Georgetown and Lynchburg heading to Peebles.

The Highland County Red Cross Disaster Response Unit was in need of donations due to more fires in winter months.

A look back at news items through the years