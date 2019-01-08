Grand jury indicts 10

A man allegedly found passed out in a vehicle that was still running in the early morning hours at an intersection was among 10 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County Grand Jury.

At 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 20, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of an unoccupied vehicle sitting at the intersection of Marconette and Stringtown roads still running. Deputies responded to the area and reported that they located the vehicle with the driver passed out behind the wheel. A loaded firearm was reportedly recovered from the vehicle.

Joshua D. Lynch, 33, Mount Orab, was arrested in connection with the incident and was originally charged with OVI, improper handling of a firearm, drug abuse, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

He was indicted by the grand jury on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and on a forfeiture specification.

Others indicted by the grand jury, and the charges they are facing, include:

* Gerald Fletcher, 30, Greenfield, one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Donavan Knisley, 18, Greenfield, one count of aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony; one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

* Margaret Thompson, 40, Peebles, one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony.

* Tyler Trent, 30, Greenfield, one count of attempted burglary, and one count of tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.

* Terry Hester, 34, Greenfield, one count of attempted burglary, and one count of tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies. Hester was also indicted in November on charges of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of meth and aggravated possession of drugs.

* David E. Bailey, 35, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Satia Curry, 44, Columbus, one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

* Joshua Helterbrand, 37, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

* Ryan Henderson, 18, Greenfield, one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Bailey https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_BAiley-mug-shot.jpg Bailey Henderson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Henderson-mug-shot.jpg Henderson

Includes man allegedly found passed out in running vehicle