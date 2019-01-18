Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Jan. 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Ariane Stroud, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly intoxication.
Quinton Yates, 36, Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding Adult Patrol Authority warrant.
Jan. 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Phillip Davis, 26, Chillicothe, was arrested for theft, criminal trespass, and probation violation from the Chillicothe Police Department.
Garrett Tharp, 19, of Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from an original charge of criminal mischief.
Jan. 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jasmine McNamee, 20, Greenfield, was cited for failure to control.
Elizabeth Drury, 48, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out the Greenfield Police Department.
Jeffree Lewis, 29, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out the Greenfield Police Department.