Big pigs, pork bone surgery and snow days

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features back in the day.

This week in 1875, the Highland Weekly News reported temperatures plummeted to 10 below zero, causing “frosted fingers, noses and ears in town and vicinity, but nothing of a very serious nature.”

The paper reported on a “remarkable elopement case” in which a local married woman made off with another man, then returned “very penitent, and very anxious to be restored to her old place. The result was a reconciliation.”

Mr. Elmer N. Wisecup of Paint Township was said to own a boar pig weighing, at four months and five days old, 185 pounds. “Can any one produce as heavy a pig of its age?” the paper asked.

One dollar and fifty cents was all that was needed to pay for an 1875 subscription to the News, but after Feb. 1, the price was $2.

In local briefs, the local wheat crop was reportedly looking well.

Thomas Rogers had reportedly opened an “oyster saloon,” advertising fresh oysters daily from Baltimore, “served up in every style.”

An advertisement for W. Copes’ butcher shop read in bold letters, “Pork Packer!”

This week in 1921, the Hillsboro Gazette reported that the water in Hillsboro was contaminated by a chlorinating machine installed to sterilize the water, resulting in some residents experiencing “gastro-enteritis or bowel trouble.”

A New Petersburg man was in jail after being shot by his daughter, who believed him to be insane and pulled the trigger “in an effort to protect her mother and herself.”

Golden Sun Coffee was on sale for 96 cents per three pounds at Union Grocery, and The Spargur Co. advertised new rubber boots and shoes.

In other ads: “The Judge Taft 5c Cigar is a winner. Try one.”

A Seaman man reportedly broke his leg in a “friendly scuffle” with another man at the Seaman Rail Road Yards.

The Forum theater advertised showings of “Fire Brand Trevision,” a western romance featuring Buck Jones, and “Bride 13,” which was produced with assistance from the U.S. Navy.

In classifieds: “WANTED: 500 beef hides… LOST: One Fox Chase black and white spotted dog, six years old… FOR SALE: Ford Roadster, late 1920 model, like new, with starter shock absorbers, etc. Will sell cheap.”

This week in 1955, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported the Highland County commissioners cut $67,000 from the county budget and approved appropriations for 1955 in the amount of $261,266.

A Bainbridge woman had a pork bone surgically removed from her esophagus that had been lodged there for a week. She was “up and around” soon after the procedure, according to the article.

A truck carrying four farm tractors wrecked on U.S. Route 62 eight miles south of Hillsboro. “All were damaged considerably,” the paper reported.

Interlocking steel piling was to be erected along a high bank at the north beach of Rocky Fork Lake as a breakwater, according to the lake superintendent.

In sports, three basketball games were scheduled at the Belfast High School gym for a Saturday night with proceeds going to the local March of Dimes campaign.

The Famous Store advertised a remodeling sale with deals on wool mittens for 9 cents, infants’ booties for 12 cents, plastic drapes for 97 cents and pillows for 69 cents.

At Albers Super Markets, Red Wing catsup was 17 and a half cents, strawberry preserves were 33 cents and pure grape jelly was 21 cents.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “The French Line” starring Jane Russell.

This week in 1982, the Press-Gazette reported a cold snap sent temperatures to 20 degrees below zero, which was “mighty close” to a record, according to the paper. A front-page photo showed large icicles on the gutters of an area home.

Throughout the week, school closings and extreme weather conditions dominated the headlines.

The Hillsboro High School magazine “Ambrosia” was to begin publication again in the spring. The magazine was a collection of poems, short stories and essays written by students and faculty.

The Highland County Domestic Violence Task Force was in the final stages of preparing its services, according to the director of the Highland County Welfare Department.

Radio Shack advertised printer/cassette interfaces for $127.95. Headphone radios were 25 percent off at $14.95.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs basketball team fell victim to the Whiteoak Wildcats at Mowrystown with a final score of 90-82.

A semi truck jackknifed on SR 73 north of Hillsboro, snapping a utility pole and backing up traffic.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Sharky’s Machine,” starring Burt Reynolds.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_f-look-back-logo-new.jpg

A look back at news items over the years