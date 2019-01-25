Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 20

INCIDENT

The police department responded to the 300 block of North High Street for a possible drug overdose. A male subject was transported to Highland District Hospital by EMS. This case is under investigation.

Jan. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tracey Beatty, 36, of Hillsboro, arrested for criminal damaging.

Ernest Chapman, 37, of Bidwell, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Jan. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Arrests – Failure to Appear on bench warrant:

Jacob Jones, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

David Marshall, 29, of Circleville, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Tash Vilvens, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

ACCIDENT

Beth Fetters, of Russellville, was involved a deer crash on SR 73. Fetters was heading northbound on SR 73 and struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. The deer was put down at the scene. There was moderate damage to Fetters’ 2017 Ford Escape. Fetters did not report any injury. No citations were issued.