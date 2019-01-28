Hastings will not seek office

Two-term Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings released a statement Monday morning saying that he no longer intends to run for a third term as mayor, or for the city auditor’s position.

Hastings earlier pulled petitions from the Highland County Board of Elections for both the Hillsboro mayor and city auditor positions, but did not file them. His statement now says he will not seek either position.

“As many residents know, I have recently weighed whether to run for elected office once more and I’ve debated where I could best serve our city, in another term as mayor, or as the city auditor,” Hastings said. “I’ve had overwhelming encouragement to run again, and I am honored for all of the support. But, my first positive contributions to Hillsboro were as a private citizen, from efforts to save the old Hillsboro High school, to the uptown’s renovation. I think the time has come where I can once again best serve Hillsboro in the private sector. Very shortly, I will also begin overseeing the biggest building project of my life when I become a first time father this summer. Construction has already started.

“I look forward to serving my family and community in these roles. Thank you.”

