Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Jan. 24
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
James Lunsford, 30, New Vienna, was cited for failure to reinstate.
Harry Newkirk, 33, Middletown, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
William Elkins, 48, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.
Jan. 25
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Phillip Vance, 52, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to yield the right of way when turning left.
Jan. 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Lori Johnson, 43, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Mark Hibbs, 38, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Shannon Edwards, 28, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Justyn Osborne, 21, Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.