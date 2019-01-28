Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Lunsford, 30, New Vienna, was cited for failure to reinstate.

Harry Newkirk, 33, Middletown, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

William Elkins, 48, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Jan. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Phillip Vance, 52, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to yield the right of way when turning left.

Jan. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lori Johnson, 43, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Mark Hibbs, 38, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Shannon Edwards, 28, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Justyn Osborne, 21, Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.