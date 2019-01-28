Timken will be Lincoln Day Dinner speaker

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken will be the guest speaker when the Highland County Republican Party holds its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

The social hour begins at 6 p.m. and a catered dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any Highland County Republican Central or Executive Committee member or by calling Peggy Hite at 937-763-8305 or Paulette Donley at 937-393-2770.

Timken was elected chairman in January 2017. She had previously served as vice chairman of the Stark County Republican Party and brings a wealth of experience in fundraising, candidate recruitment and campaign strategy. Timken is devoted to the Republican Party and Ohio, and is passionate about serving others and her community. She has served on numerous boards, including as a trustee of Kent State University for nine years, where she was chairman of the board, a news release said.

She graduated cum laude from Harvard College and received her juris doctorate summa cum laude from The American University, Washington College of Law, Washington, D.C.

Born in Cincinnati, she resides in Stark County with her husband, W.J. “Tim” Timken, president of Timken Steel, and their two children, Henry and Emma.

Annual Republican event set for Feb. 12