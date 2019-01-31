Bell Gardens Place wins Senior Advisor award

Bell Gardens Place is proud to announce that it is among the recipients of 2019’s Best Of Assisted Living Awards from senioradvisor.com, the largest reviews site for senior care and service in North America and Canada.

The website is in its sixth year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. The winners represent the best of the best in in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top one percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

The annual senioradvisor.com Best of Senior Living Awards tabulates more than 200,000 family-created reviews to find the highest-quality care providers for this honor. Of the nearly 45,000 communities currently listed on senioradvisor.com, just over 950 were recognized with this prestigious award.

Bell Gardens Place is one of the only winners in Hillsboro and regularly receives exceptionally positive reviews from its senior customers and their families, like this one: “Bell Gardens feels like home to me. I love it.”

Michael Bradford, executive director, said receiving the award for the second year in a row means Bell Gardens Place is successful in making a safe, enjoyable living environment for the community’s seniors.

“As senioradvisor.com’s Best of Senior Living Awards enters its sixth year of honoring the top family-rated communities and care providers, we are proud to say that the bar has been raised,” Bradford said. “In order to ensure only the best communities and care providers win, we decided to make the criteria harder than ever and we saw over 1,600 winners rise to the occasion. Each year we are more and more impressed with the quality of winners and look forward to spreading the word about these award-winning organizations.”

To qualify for inclusion in the Best of Senior Living Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving four or more new reviews in 2018. Additional details and a complete list of award winners can be found on senioradvisor.com.

Bell Gardens Place is an Enlivant Senior Living Community. It provides both residence and care for seniors and offers a safe environment along with the best healthcare staff to make sure all residents are safe and healthy.

Submitted by Bell Gardens Place.