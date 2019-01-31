Hillsboro council committees schedule upcoming meetings

Several Hillsboro City Council committees will be held in coming days to discuss a variety of topics.

The schedule for the committee meetings is as follows, according to Heather Collins, clerk of council.

The Finance Committee, chaired by Justin Harsha, will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the conference room at the City of Hillsboro administration building, 130 N. High St., to discuss the 2019 budget.

The Street and Safety Committee, chaired by Adam Wilkin, will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the city building conference room to discuss the city codes.

The Utilities Committee, chaired by Brandon Leeth, and the Finance Committee will hold a joint meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the city building conference room to discuss water rates.

The Utilities Committee will also meet prior to Hillsboro City Council’s monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 11 to hear a presentation and discuss the condition of the storm sewer system. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the municipal courtroom at the Highland County Justice Center, 130 Homestead Ave.

For more information, contact the City of Hillsboro at 937-393-5219.

Variety of topics slated for discussion